10 Individuals have so far declared interest to run on UPND ticket in Kabwata Constituency.

Amongst the contenders is the former UNZA UPND Chairperson who is also a young business man Mr Shadrick Kasweka commonly known as Shaka.

Mr Kasweka who earlier tweeted that the late Hon Levy Mkandawire was his Uncle and that the best way he can mourn his uncle was to contest the seat so that he can fulfill the vision of his uncle.

Kasweka an environmentalist by professional, a researcher said given the opportunity by the party, he will not neglect the people of Kabwata Constituency.

Meanwhile UPND kabwata Constituency chairperson Mr Isaac Sulwe declined receiving any application from interested individuals but that he was aware of many individuals who wants to run UPND ticket.