A Thai person has left a hospital in Zimbabwe’s capital Harare before being tested for the coronavirus despite suspicion they may have the virus, according to Zimbabwe’s state-run newspaper The Herald.

The suspected patient had gone to a local hospital and had been referred to the Wilkins Hospital for further tests, the Voice of America reported on Sunday.

Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Health confirmed on Sunday that the country has still not had any confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Earlier, The Herald Newspaper reported that a second suspected coronavirus (Covid-19) patient was put under isolation at Wilkins Hospital in Harare while tests are being conducted.

The results are expected yesterday.

The first case involved a 27-year-old Harare woman two weeks ago who was suspected to have contracted the disease after visiting Wuhan, China.