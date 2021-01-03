10 GRADE 12 PUPILS IN BLOOD COVENANT

Ten Grade 12 pupils from a named school in Lusaka have reportedly entered in unbreakable blood covenant of love hours after writing their final paper on Wednesday last week.

Reports say 5 boys and 5 girls vowed with their blood to marry each other after completing college/university 5 years from now and have since set 30th December 2026 Wednesday; the exactly date they entered in blood covenant as the date when all of them will get married.

“I (name of the partner swearing) give you (name of the partner being loved) my blood as a covenant of love of which I will never break. The day I will break this blood covenant will be the last day of my life. I agree to die the same day with blood coming out from my mouth, nose and ears…It is sealed”, they vowed to each other before they had seex.