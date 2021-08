10 named in Kungo murder

TEN people have been identified in connection with the brutal murder of Patriotic Front (PF) North-Western Province chairperson Jackson Kungo.

Mr Kungo was murdered in cold blood on voting day, August 12, near Kyawama Secondary School after he was suspected of carrying pre-marked ballot papers to the polling station.

The mob also burnt a motor vehicle belonging to Lytone Kalusa