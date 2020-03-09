By Nchimunya Miyoba

Ten out of 16 residents that haad died in a road accident near Kamakonde in Kalulushi last week have been put to rest at Kalulushi cementry.

The accident that happened along the Kitwe-Kalulushi road involving a truck, a Toyota Hiace minibus and a Toyota Allex claimed 14 lives on the spot while two died in hospital.

Kalulushi Member of Parliament Kapamba Mulenga Chewe who graced the solemn event at Kalulushi independence stadium said government will pay all the out standing bills for those still receiving treatment in the hospital and help in securing referrals for those that need it.

Ms Chewe who is also Minister of Community Development and Social Welfare said the district had never witnessed such an accident before where many lives have been lost at the time.

“When such a thing happen in a community, it is important for people to look up to God for comfort. Let’s us all be prayerful during this time. Zambia is a Christian nation and such accidents should be left in God’s hands,” she said

She noted that two victims have been taken to Lufwanyama for burial by their families while two bodies have remind unidentified at Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

She urged members of the public who are missing loved ones to come forward and help in identifying the two to give them a proper burial.

She added that the other two will be buried in Kitwe and chililambomwe respectively.

Ms Chewe urged the police and traffic officers in the district to be vigilant to avoid such road carnages which have continued to claim lives.

And some residents spoken to have expressed shock to the incident stating that such an accident has never happened in the district before.

The burial was attended by Permanent Secretary in the ministry of religious guidance, the Mayor of Kalulushi Rashida Mulenga, PF officials, and heads of government departments.

Meanwhile burial of the the twelve that perished at Kafulafuta along Ndola- Kapiri road is set to take place today as Scores of Kitwe residents have gathered at Kitwe Playing Fields KPF to attend to church service of the departed loved ones.