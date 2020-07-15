10 REASONS WHY DR CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI CAN NEVER GO BACK TO PATRIOTIC FRONT.
George Sichula
NDC COPPERBELT PROVINCIAL CHAIRMAN
- The PF Party is unredeemable. No blood can wash the sins of the PF leaders.
- Corruption in PF has reached its highest peak. Ubupupu bwalichila pakapimino
- Leadership in PF lucks Intergrity. Too many bootlickers.
- Zambians have rejected the PF. Its a failed project.
- The PF has more conmen than leaders today
- CK can never be used by the PF again. “Once beaten twice shy”, they say.
- Going back to the PF can devalue President CK.
- The NDC Party members can never accept to work with President Lungu. NDC is bigger than you think.
- President CK is a very Principled Politician ever in the history of Zambian politics. He is a man with a backbone of steel.
- CK will never and can never compromise to get a nolle prosecue. You won’t break him down.
Every dog has its day.