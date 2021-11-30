BRIAN CHISANGA

This country needs healing. Miracles are for lazy people that expect overnight economical recovery.

People of Zambia should understand that a lot of damage was done so it can’t take a few days to correct the damage. The clique of thieves destroyed this country.

The running country effectively requires time. It will take some time to attain full economical recovery. All we need to do is support the current government so that they fulfill their goals.

It’s a shame to those who have kept public monies in their homes to be speaking on top of their voices about the economy knowing the damage they have caused to this country.

The people of Zambia should embrace hardworking to help this country move at a faster rate. It’s the government’s responsibility to supplement our efforts. We are heading somewhere.