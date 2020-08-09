THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says 4, 000 people have visited its online platform to submit their details for voter registration of which 1000 have been successful.

The commission launched the platform it is calling “Beta Testing Phase of the Online Pre-Registration Platform” which was supposed to run from July 18-20 but has since been extended.

ECZ Spokesperson, Margaret Chimanse has been quoted by Radio Phoenix saying the platform had so far only captured details for those living in Zambia and does not apply for those in the diaspora.

Chimanse said the platform was still open for Zambians to pre-register and later collect their voter’s card once the voter registration exercise commences in October.