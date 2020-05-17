ZAMBIANS STRANDED ON THE ZIMBABWEAN BORDER

By Staff Writer

About 106 Zambians and 9 drivers from Sharon transport services in transit from south Africa are stranded at the beitbridge broader on the Zimbabwean side.

The Zambians were been repatriated from South Africa which is under a lockdown.

Three Buses from Shalom transport were sent to south Africa but information reaching us indicate that it seems there has been no communication amongst the Zambian, South African and Zimbabwean governments.

The Victims have informed 5FM News that Zambians without passports have been banned from traveling to south Africa for 5 years.

It is believed that the Zimbabwean Authorities intend to put the Zambians under quarantine in line with the Covid19 guidelines although they feel it is unjustifiable considering that the same process will be done on the Zambian side.

Efforts to get a comment from relevant authorities Proved futile by broadcast time.

5FM NEWS