By Logic Lukwanda

11 German tourists are stranded in Zambia after the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela who announced the development to journalists said the stay of the 11 in Zambia has elapsed but coincided with the outbreak of the Covid 19.

Mr. Chitotela said the 11 were denied passage through South Africa and are still in Zambia as authorities try to help them get back to their country.

The tourism minister said the affected tourists are safe and in good health.

PHOENIX NEWS