By Mundia Mooka

12 AUGUST SIGNAL, LET’S READ BETWEEN THE LINES

What happened at the PF general conference held at Mulungushi Conference Centre on 10th April 2021 should worry every well meaning Zambian, because it is likely to be copied by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) on 12 August 2021.

What is clear is that no voting took place but there were ‘winners.’ The question is how did those who found themselves on the list as Members of the Central Committee (MCC) elect get there?

We should be worried because ECZ might do just exactly the same. ECZ might decide not to announce commutative vote tallies and only to announce the final figures and declare the winner. Believe me or not ECZ can be forced to do this by the PF because it is the party in control of instruments of power. This they can do because it will be the easiest way PF can easily sway the democratic will of the people, just like it happened at the PF general conference.

Don’t forget that ECZ is one of the compromised institutions of governance in Zambia. How do you know institutions of governance have been compromised in a country? If a Court Judge could be woken up at midnight by the ruling class and he or she obliges. Can Patrick Shindano and Esau Chulu, ECZ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman, respectively, refuse to attend overnight meetings convened by the PF for purposes of securing victory on 12 August 2021? Where do you think President Edgar Lungu gets the confidence to run for a third time?

The question is what would the opposition do if ECZ elects to tally the votes quietly for whatever number of days and only to give the final figures and declare President Edgar Lungu winner?

Let’s learn to read between the lines. Don’t you see the signs that the ECZ is not likely to give audience to the opposition to present their concerns in the name of autonomy, while the doctoring of figures is going on? Or don’t you see the possibility of ECZ simply telling the opposition to go to court?

Don’t forget that with the cyber security law in place, internet and voice communication might be taken off air for days until the ECZ is done doctoring the figures.

With PF in charge anything is possible.

If you Ignore this warning I have raised here you will be shocked. Open your eyes.

Sounds like I am mad isn’t it? But again am not worried if I am, because it is scientifically proven that everyone is mad, basically, except that levels of madness differ in each individual.

Mundia Mooka the Parliamentarian