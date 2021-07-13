A total of 12 candidates have successfully filed in their nomination papers for the Kasenengwa parliamentary seat.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) had called for fresh nominations in Kasenengwa following the death of the United Party for National Development (UPND) candidate Titus Miti last month.

Those that successfully filed in new nomination papers are Beauty Undi-Phiri of the United Party for National Development (UPND), Nomsa Ingwe for the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), Kapambwe Mshanga for the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD), Masauso Tembo for the Democratic Party (DP) and Philemon Twasa of the Patriotic Front (PF).

Others are John Zulu of the Socialist Party, Charles Banda for the People’s Alliance for Change (PAC), Timothy Nyirenda for the United National Independence Party (UNIP), Saili Phiri for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and independent candidates namely Alice Kalima, Levison Ziwa and Mawali Zulu.