AT least 12 people have died in the road traffic accident along the Ndola – Kapiri Mposhi road in the early hours of today, after a Rosa Bus collided with Volvo truck.

RTSA Head-Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga has told Mwebantu that eleven (11) people died on the spot while one died in hospital following a fatal road accident which happened around 05:00 hours this morning involving a Rosa Bus registration number ADE 2843 and a Volvo truck registration number BAJ 1795.

He added that preliminary accident investigations conducted by the RTSA have revealed that the driver of the Volvo truck belonging to South Gate Transport failed to stop as the road had an obstruction which was well marked and secured with warning signs following a broken down truck belonging to Shaan Carriers but instead decided to cut-in to the opposite lane thereby, colliding head-on with the Rosa Bus.

“Further, the investigations have revealed that both drivers failed to apply defensive driving skills to avoid the accident but opted not to stop even after flashing lights warning each other of a possible collision.” He said.