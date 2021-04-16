12 SENIOR UPND MEMBERS INCLUDING SERVING MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT TO JOIN PF-MWANZA

… as he says UPND members have realized that there is no leadership in the party and are tired of rallying behind a cult leader

Lusaka, 16th April 2021

(SmartEagles)

Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza has disclosed that 12 senior UPND officials are expected to defect from the party and join the PF.

Speaking when he featured on the People’s Debate program on Pan African radio today, Mr. Mwanza said the 12 senior UPND members including serving Members of Parliament have resolved to join the ruling PF.

He explained that the party is expecting the 12 UPND members to join PF in the next coming few weeks adding that the party will embrace them in order to maximize votes for President Lungu.

The PF Deputy Media Director further added that the party is expecting more UPND members to defect to the ruling party before the August 12 General elections.

“They have already made up their minds and it’s just not those 12; there will be many people who will defect by the time we reach the August 12 2021 general elections,” Mr. Mwanza said.

Mr. Mwanza said that UPND members have realized that there is no leadership in their party and are tired of rallying behind a cult leader and tired of a political party that does not embrace national character.

“They are tired of ukulusa, they are tired of a political party that after 16 years they made an attempt to come up with a Manifesto but ended up with a JAMAICAN Manifesto; bana panga Manifesto yama Rasta,” he said.

Mr. Mwanza further explained that UPND members are tired of being in a party that is very bitter and always criticizes the PF even on good policies that are meant to bring development to the country.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwanza has dispelled assertions from the opposition and some members of the public that President Lungu single handedly selected members of the Central Committee at the just ended party General Conference where he went unopposed as the PF President.

He explained that the party Constitution does not allow the President to select members of the Central Committee adding that what the party had was an elective General Conference.

Mr. Mwanza explained that the PF Constitution is clear that when they are 54 applications without anyone to challenge them, then they automatically go unopposed.

The PF Deputy Media Director further clarified that there is nothing wrong with the appointment of Hon. Charles Kakoma as a member of the Central Committee.

Mr. Mwanza charged that Hon. Kakoma is an experienced politician who has served in Parliament for two terms and was a senior member of the opposition UPND hence is appointment as Member of the Central Committee is a plus to the PF.