120 police officers have been deployed to Kafue District among them traffic officers to ensure compliance during the period of lock down.

Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo says the District has been zoned into six and officers deployed to all the six zones to police the areas and ensure compliance by members of the public.

Mrs Katongo said some police officers have been deployed at the Toll Plaza on the Northern part of Kafue while other officers are at Kafue Road Bridge on the Southern Part of Kafue whose mandate is to escort convoys of motor vehicles through Kafue and ensure that no motor vehicle picks or drops off people within Kafue District.

She said all trading centers including markets in the District have been closed therefore restricting the movement of people.

Mrs Katongo said in a statement Police will remain on the ground until they are guided otherwise by relevant authorities.

And Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has revealed that 100 health officers have been deployed to Kafue district to conduct surveillance screening, disinfecting public place and testing of people in targeted areas.

This follows the lockdown of that district to quell the virus following the three cases of COVID-19 which have been recorded in Kafue, one of which resulted in death.

President Lungu yesterday invoked the provision of the Public Health Act to declare a 24hour lockdown on the town to restrict movements of people in and out of Kafue so that health workers can conduct screening and testing for COVID-19.

Dr. Chilufya said besides health workers, government has also sent security officers to help out with enforcement of the law in case some people decide to abrogate it.

He has reiterated his call for the members of the public to stay home, observe social distancing and wash their hands frequently in order to stop the further spread of the disease.

And a renowned Zambian Actor, Monde Mutale, a superstar in a popular telenovela, Mphali, has come to the defence of the law enforcement officers on the beating of people who violate the health guidelines.

Mr. Mutale, who is popularly known as Nguzu, said the use of force is necessary at this point in order to save lives of the law breakers, their families and the public at large.

He has called on the public to save themselves from being beaten by avoiding drinking places and other public gatherings.

Mr. Mutale, who plays a role of a wealthy Zambian polygamist in Mphali, jokingly said all his wives have been self-quarantined to avoid contracting the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a London based mining company Moxico Resources has donated sanitizers, gloves and face masks to the Ministry of Health to support the fight against the pandemic.

Company Director Davis Mwanamoyo handed over the donated items with a commitment to the fight against COVID-19.

Mr. Mwanamoyo stressed that there was need for consented effort in the fight adding that his company will also donate to the Copperbelt and Northwestern provinces where it intends to start their operations.