All the over 1200 residents of Kafue who were on Wednesday screened for Covid-19 have tested negative for the virus.

And President Edgar Lungu has directed for the mandatory wearing of face masks in all public places amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the media at the 27th Covid-19 update on Thursday afternoon, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya says the directive is aimed at combating the spread of the Covid-19.

Dr. Chilufya has announced that the country has not recorded any new Covid-19 case in the last 24 hours.

Zambia has so far recorded 48 cases, 30 recoveries and two deaths since the outbreak of the virus in the country on March 18, 2020.