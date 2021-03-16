1,200 POLICE OFFICERS TO BE RECRUITED.

The Zambian Government will this year recruit 1, 200 Police Constables countrywide.

This announcement comes following an advertisement run in the media on February 28, 2021, calling on those interested to apply.

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo said at a media briefing today that the recruitment process will be decentralized to enhance transparency and accountability.

The minister said the decentralization of the process will also accord all potential candidates an opportunity to apply.

“The total number of constables to be recruited is as permitted by the treasury Authority countrywide is 1, 200,” Mr Kampyongo said.

“It should be made clear that the Zambia Police Service has decentralized the recruitment process to provincial level. And what this therefore means is that no application shall be entertained at the ministry of Home Affairs Headquarters and not even the Zambia Police Headquarters. All the prospecting candidates are therefore requested to submit their application letters to the office of the Zambia Police Service Provincial Commissioners in all the 10 provinces. This is to accord a chance to all prospecting applicants countrywide, the Provincial Commissioners are directed to receive the application forms from all the districts in their respective provinces.”

He further said government has noted with concern assertions that the recruitment of security personnel was not transparent.

“It is in this regard that the Zambia Police Service has made the exercise transparent, accountable and accessible by all eligible candidates from all the provinces. It is important for all prospecting candidates to understand that the recruitment process will be merit based. No one should think that by running to Lusaka chances of being recruited are widened,” he said.

Mr Kampyongo also assured the general public that the Service will follow the requirements as stipulated in the adverts, and that candidates should follow the procedures provided.

He stressed that all the application letters submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs or the Zambia Police Headquarters will not be entertained.

The minister also mentioned that the recruitment will ensure that there is gender balance and inclusiveness.

Meanwhile, Mr Kampyongo also condemned the violence that happened on Friday as the country commemorated Youth Day.

He said political leaders must take responsibility and discipline their cadres and that police will not entertain political violence

CIC PRESS TEAM