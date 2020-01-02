By Chileshe Mwango

The Zambia Police says 13 people died in 13 fatal road traffic accidents recorded during the new-year holiday countrywide.

Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has told Phoenix News that out of a total number of 101 road traffic accidents reported, Lusaka province recorded the highest number with 38.

Mrs. Katongo further says Muchinga and Western Provinces recorded the least with 01 and 02 road traffic accidents respectively.

She says this year’s statistics indicate a reduction of about 19 road traffic accident compared to last year’s new-year holiday which recorded a total number of 120 road traffic accidents.

And Mrs. Katongo has disclosed that K434, 270 was raised in admission of guilt fines during the same period.

PHOENIX NEWS