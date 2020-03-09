Police have retrieved 13 T-Shirts out of the 25 which are believed to have been printed from the jerabos by a male identified as Joshua Mushinta, aged 31,f Chingola.

Mushinta who is a construction worker at SPAX garage allegedly received instructions to print the T-Shirts from SPAX workers believed to be currently in Lusaka.

They printed T-shirts with some writings which read “NO TO INJUSTICE FREE SPAX” and ” NO TO INJUSTICE “.

This was after information to the effect that some jerabos belonging to SPAX had teamed up and were planning to protest against the apprehension of SPAX and wanted to air their displeasure against Government yesterday when SPAX was slated to be taken to Chingola by Lusaka Police.

Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner, Charity Katanga who has confirmed this in a statement says Mushinta has since been warned and cautioned for Seditious Practices contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Meanwhile Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo has revealed that the insecurity that had engulfed the country in terms of suspected ritual killings and gassing incidents which provoked riots and mob killings is now under control.

Speaking when he featured on the Patriotic Front Interactive forum in Lusaka this morning , the Minister has hailed the Zambia Police for effectively addressing the situation.

Mr Kampyongo has observed that the aspect of peddling falsehoods had contributed to the tension that was experienced, a situation he said should not be tolerated.

He has maintained that those who participated in Mob justice and incidents of gassing and other crimes will face the wrath of the law regardless of their standing in society.

And Mr Kampyongo Has challenged those calling on the Police to reveal the name of a person who was killed by Kabaso Mulenga who is also known as Spax to go the courts of law and find out.

