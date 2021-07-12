A Zimbabwean man was seriously injured when his 13-year-old stepson stabbed him in the chest for ending his relationship with the boy’s mother.

Absolom Muzanharo (45) was rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital with the knife still stuck in his chest last week.

Confirming the incident on Saturday, Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said:

Circumstances are that the complainant Absolom Muzanharo (45) arrived home from work and demanded his belongings from his wife Flora Nkomo (46) saying he was no longer interested in their relationship.

A misunderstanding arose and Muzanharo struck Nkomo with a stone once on the chest and she ran out leaving the former with his stepson in the house.

Insp Mahoko said Muzanharo tried to strike his stepson with a stick and the boy drew a knife and stabbed him once in the chest.

Muzanharo fell down with the knife stuck on his chest before Nkomo reported the matter to the police. Said Insp Mahoko:

The scene was attended and the suspect was arrested. Muzanharo was ferried to Kwekwe General Hospital and later transferred to Gweru Provincial Hospital for further management. We appeal to members of the public to solve disputes amicably and avoid the use of violence. Common sense should always prevail in determining ways of handling disputes.

Source: Chronicle