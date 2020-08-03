14-year-old Chirundu girl attempts suicide over cheating boyfriend

A TEAM of firefighters and passersby in Chirundu this afternoon rescued a 14-year-old girl whose heart was broken by her unfaithful boyfriend.

According to police sources, the teenager whose identity has been withheld caught her boyfriend in a sexual act with her best friend.

Devasted, the girl then ascended a water tank stand standing about 10 meters high to plunge herself to death.

After noticing her, workers at the nearby Aunt Lontia Truck Park rushed to save the girl before the Fire Brigade arrived on the scene.

“Fortunately, she was found just before she could jump off the tank stand. The girl was identified and taken to the police station,” said police sources.

After being interviewed, the girl said she could not contain the anger and disappointment of seeing the man that broke her virginity also “loving” her best friend.

Police sources explained that the girl needed clinical counselling before she was released as she could still attempt suicide as still looked extremely grieved with what her man and best-friend did.