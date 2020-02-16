Police says suspects gassing innocent people around the country with poison with intent to harm will be jailed 14 years upon conviction after being arrested.

And a total of 50 people have been apprehended in Lusaka’s Matero for idle and disorderly conduct for arming themselves with offensive weapons and moving round communities on pretext of patrolling against criminals spraying homes with poisonous but end up harassing innocent people.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo says criminals spraying homes of innocent people will be charged with malicious administering of poisonous chemicals.

On those arrested, Ms Katongo says the illegal patrol gangs in Matero are suspected to have lynched three people in separate incidences in Matero’s Katambalala area, Zingalume and Hill side area and were only rescued by the joint patrol team of officers.

She, however, says one male adult among those rescued aged between 40 and 45 years who was attacked in Hill side area by the name of Emmanuel has died in Matero Level 1 Hospital…

Ms Katongo says another male person aged between 30 and 35 years was murdered by a mob yesterday around 21 20 hours in Chikondano area on suspicion of chemical spraying.

However, she says four reports of chemical spraying were received by Matero Police with a total of 16 victims.