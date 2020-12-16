15 YEAR OLD GIRL GIVES BIRTH IN THE MIDDLE OF EXAMS

A 15 year old girl has given birth while in the middle of her Grade Nine examinations in Pemba.

The girl, from Hakuwa village and a pupil at Jembo Primary School in Pemba District went into labour three days before she finished sitting for her examinations.

Byta FM Pemba Correspondent reports that Jembo Primary School Head teacher Patience Hadinke confirmed the incident to the Young Journalists sponsored by World Vision in the area.

Hadinke disclosed that despite the girl being admitted at Jembo Clinic, she was still able to finish sitting for her examinations Tuesday as the school management continued taking examination papers at the maternity ward.

Hadinke has described the girl as brave.

Incidents of teen pregnancies are common in the area but with the help of World Vision’s Young Journalists activities, the girl was encouraged last week by her peers to take her examinations despite being on maternity leave.