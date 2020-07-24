Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya says 15 Members of Parliament have tested positive for Covid-19

Zambia has recorded 154 new cases of COVID-19 detected out of 835 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Cumulative total is now 3,856.

Zambia has recorded two more deaths. One patient at Levy Mwanawasa COVID Isolation Center and one community death in Lusaka. This brings our cumulative number of deaths to 136

PROFILE OF NEW COVID-19 CASES IN THE LAST 24 HOURS

1. One hundred and fourteen (114) individuals identified from routine community screening in: Lusaka (70), Kabwe(29), Kitwe (12) and Ndola (3);

2. Twenty-seven (27) people identified through healthcare facility screening in Lusaka (16), Kitwe (9) and Chingola (2);

3. Eleven (11) contacts to known positive cases in Lusaka;

4. Two (2) healthcare workers screened in Kitwe (1) and Ndola (1).

MOH COVID-19 Update