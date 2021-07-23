By Patricia Male and Chileshe Mwango

President Edgar Lungu has today commissioned the first 150 megawatts turbine at the Kafue Gorge Lower hydro power station.

Planned to produce 750megawatts on completion, Kafue Gorge Lower will be Zambia’s third biggest power station after the 1,080megawatts Kariba North Bank and the 990megawatts Kafue Gorge Upper and will help to increase generation to 3550megawatts to the national grid.

The commissioning of the 150 megawatts will see a further reduction in load management which has affected many small businesses.

And speaking at the commissioning ceremony in Chikankata district today, President Lungu assured the country that with the addition of the 150 megawatts to the national grid, tough times they experienced due to load shedding will now be a thing of the past.

President Lungu added that the project has boosted electricity supply both in the country and the SADC region.

And commenting on this development, Energy Expert, Johnstone Chikwanda says the commissioning of the first unit of 150 megawatts of power at Kafue Lower Gorge demonstrates government’s commitment to improving the country’s energy situation.

Mr. Chikwanda has noted that the addition of more energy to the national grid is contributing to Zambia becoming energy secure and contribute to the energy security in the SADC region as a whole.

