15,000 teachers set for recruitment

To reduce the pupil-teacher ratio in primary and secondary schools, Government is considering to engage between 10,000 and 15,000 unemployed teachers as part-timers.

Currently, the pupil-teacher ratio in primary schools is 1:47 while in secondary learning institutions, it is 1:27.

Minister of General Education Dennis Wanchinga said the teachers will be picked from the 60,000 unemployed trainees on the market to reduce the country’s deficit Source: https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home