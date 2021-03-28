158 PF AND RAINBOW MEMBERS IN MALALA WARD IN CHIKANKATA CONSTITUENCY JOINS UPND

CHIKANKATA – 27/03/21

UPND National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso this afternoon received more than 160 former PF and Rainbow members in Malala ward of Chikankata constituency who defected to join the UPND at a ceremony attended by area Member of Parliament Kabwe Mwiinga.

Mr Liswaniso who welcomed the members called for unity and hard work saying the harvest is ready but needs dedicated workers to reap as it will not be easy.

He further urged Chikankata residents to make sure that they verified their details during the ECZ verification period earmarked for March 29th to April 4th to ensure that all their voting details are correct and avoid being disfranchised by the unkind government of the patriotic front.

And Chikankata Member of Parliament Kabwe Mwiinga described the PF administration as one of the most difficult to work with as evidenced by the lack of development in the area.

Mr Mwiinga has since urged the people of Chikankata to turn up in large numbers to verify their voting details and ensure that a new responsive UPND government led by Hakainde Hichilema is elected on August 12th,2021.

And UPND Chikankata district Chairman Davie Katowa advised the PF in the area to stop deceiving itself with fake defections saying no sane person would join the PF with its poor socioeconomic record while the defectors led by Nchimunya Halisibila and Bertha Ntobolo attributed their decision to the high cost of living which has become unbearable under the PF.

The meeting was attended by Chikankata District Council Chairman Conrad Ngoma, Provincial,District, Constituency and ward officials as well as members of the National Youth Wing.

