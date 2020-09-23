16, 500 PRE-REGISTER AS VOTERS ONLINE

Sixteen thousand five hundred (16, 5000) Zambians have pre-registered as voters under the online voter pre-registration exercise on the first day of the launch of the system.

And ECZ Chief Electoral Officer, Patrick Nshindano has reiterated the need for all those eligible to vote in the 2021 General Elections to ensure that they pre-register as voters.

Mr. Nshindano says so far the process has been extremely successful.

Meanwhile, National Democratic Congress-NDC-leader, Chishimba Kambwili says the Commission must stop the online voter pre-registration exercise.

He says the exercise is unreasonable and a catalyst for denying many people from voting in the 2021 general elections.

And Dr. Kambwili has described as a joke the commission’s target to capture 9 Million voters in 30 days.

