16 REAL REASONS WHY COL. GADDAFI WAS KILLED:

By: Lony Gatluak Nhial ,an African writer

1. There was no electricity bill in Libya, electricity was free for all its citizens during Gaddafi’s reign.

2. There was no interest on loans, banks in Libya were state-owned and loans were given to all its citizens at 0% interest by law.

3. Home considered a human right in Libya – Gaddafi vowed that his parents would not get a house until everyone in Libya had a

home. Gaddafi’s father had died while him, his wife and his mother were still living in a tent during his reign.

4. All newlyweds in Libya received $60,000 Dinar (US$ 50,000 ) by the government to buy their first apartment so to help start up

the family.

5. Education and medical treatments was free in Libya. Before Gaddafi only 25% of Libyans are literate. During his reign the figure was 83%.

6. If Libyans want to take up farming career, they received farm land, a farming house, equipment, seeds and livestock to kick- start their farms – all for free.

7. If Libyans couldn’t find the education or medical facilities they need in Libya, the government used funds them to go abroad for it – not only free but they got US $2, 300/mth accommodation and car allowance.

8. In Libyan during Gaddafi reign, if a Libyan buys a car, the government subsidized 50% of the price.

9. The price of petrol in Libya is $0. 14 per liter in Gaddafi time.

10. Libya had no external debt and its reserves amounted to $150 billion – now frozen globally.

11. If a Libyan was unable to get employment after graduation the state would pay the average salary of the profession as if he or she is employed until

employment is found.

12. A portion of Libyan oil sale was, credited directly to the bank accounts of all Libyan citizens.

13. A mother who gave birth to a child received US $5 ,000

14. 40 loaves of bread in Libya costed $ 0.15 during Gaddafi’s reign.

15. 25% of Libyans had a university degree , during Gaddafi reign.

16. Gaddafi carried out the world’s largest irrigation project, known as the Great Man- Made River project, to make water readily available throughout the desert country.

If this is called “Dictatorship” I wonder what type of Leadership Democrats have.

MAY THE SOUL OF ONE GREAT SON OF AFRICA REST IN PEACE.