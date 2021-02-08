16-year-old Kenyan boy luckily survives flight from London to Holland after clinging to landing gear

A Kenyan teenager has survived a flight from London to Holland after clinging to the landing gear in freezing conditions at 19,000ft.

The 16-year-old boy was found on a Turkish Airlines cargo jet that landed at Maastricht airport and is in hospital with hypothermia.

Authorities say the teenager was lucky to be alive after a number of other people have frozen to death trying the same thing because of the sub-zero temperatures at high altitude.

Investigations are ongoing with possibilities he might have travelled from Kenya. Authorities are also investigating possibilities of human trafficking.

It is reported that the day before the aircraft had flown to London Stansted from Nairobi, Kenya, via Istanbul.

In July 2019, a body of a man fell off from the landing gear of a Kenya airways plane in London.

Source: Citizen TV