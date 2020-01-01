THE University Teaching Hospital (UTH) has amputated a leg for a 16-year old boy of Lusaka’s Chelstone area and has further admitted another boy of Chazanga compound after fire works blew up on them on New year eve.

The victims have been identified as Mike Chinyama aged 16 years of Chelston whose leg has been amputated and Steve Ngambi of Chazanga compound whose fire works blew up on his face.

UTH Public Relations Officer Natalie Mashikolo has confirmed the development to Mwebantu in a statement today.

Mashikolo said the victims are admitted to UTH and are receiving treatment

“UTH received two fire works victims today and of the two one is a 16 year old boy, Mike Chinyama from Chelstone who has had one of his legs amputated while the other is a 9 year old boy from Chazanga Steve Ngambi with an incident of fire works which blew up in his face.These two are admitted and are currently receiving treatment,” said Mashikolo.