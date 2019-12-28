Following an advertisement by the PF Secretary General Davies Mwila calling for applications for adoption to stand on the PF ticket in the forthcoming Chilubi Constituency parliamentary by election, 17 PF members have applied for adoption and their names are:

1. Cephas Chabu

2. Christabel Kalasa

3. Daniel Mayuka Mwaba

4. Felix Funga

5. Francis Kazembe

6. Francis Mulenga Fube

7. Gabriel Kapapula

8. Gilbert Chilungu

9. Henry Kalenga

10. Lewis Kakulwa

11. Obius Chabu Chisala

12. Oliver Kabonga

13. Oscar Mwape

14. Paipi Kwenda

15. Remmy Chisupa

16. Rosemary Chimbini

17. Simon Musonda

The Chilubi parliamentary seat fell vacant after the death of Chilubi Constituency member of parliament Hon. Rosario Fundanga.

The PF Central Committee will sit on Saturday 4th January, 2020 to adopt a candidate for the Chilubi parliamentary by election.

According to the Electoral Commission of Zambia 2016 register of voters Chilubi district has 46, 677 registered voters and according to the Zambia Statistics Agency 2020 Chilubi population projection stands at 98,360.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia is yet to set the date for nominations and elections for the Chilubi parliamentary by election.