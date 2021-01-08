17-YEAR-OLD GIRL MURDERED BY HER LOVER AT A KITWE LODGE

A 17-year-old girl has been murdered by her lover for unknown reasons after they checked into a room together to have what seemed like a nice time around 1530 hours.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has confirmed the sad incident which happened in Nkana East.

She has, however, not revealed identities of the couple.

A few minutes after checking in, a receptionist at the lodge is said to have heard the girl screaming whilst banging on the door of the same room.

And when she rushed to check what was happening, a naked female opened the door and later fell face down and had multiple stab wounds on her back.

She said Police officers who went to the scene found the girl’s body in a pool of blood outside the room while her lover, an unknown male adult who was also naked was laying face down in a pool of blood in the bathroom.

“Both were rushed to the Kitwe Teaching Hospital where the male adult is receiving medical attention in the ICU while the female victim was pronounced dead. We have withheld the name of the female victim who was later identified but is reported to be a pupil who was in Kitwe’s Zambia Railways Compound on holiday visiting her relatives,” Mrs Katongo has stated.