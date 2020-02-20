17 year-old pupil detained for spreading a false alarm of gassing

Police in Mporokoso District have detained a 17 year-old girl, a pupil at Mporokoso Secondary School for spreading a false alarm of gassing, at the learning institution.

Northern Province Police Commissioner, Richard Mweene disclosed this yesterday during a media briefing at his office.

Commissioner Mweene says a named pupil, made a false alarm when she phoned the parents around 22:30 Hours on Monday, alleging that the school had been gassed.

The Police Chief however states that when officers visited the school, they found that the report was merely a falsehood.

Commissioner Mweene has since revealed that the pupil is still in police custody and will be charged accordingly.