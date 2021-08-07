POLICE in Mongu have shot and wounded a 17 year old boy with a rubber bullet after he threw stones at police officers.

The suspect sustained an injury and was rushed to the hospital where he is being guarded.

In a statement issued today, police spokesperson Esther Katongo said once discharged, he will be charged with conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

“The suspect is alleged to have been throwing stones at police yesterday August, 06 at about 19:30 hours at total filling station along Lusaka road at UPND Secretariat in Mongu,” she said

Mrs Katongo said the incident happened when the UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema reached the party’s secretariat and supporters decided to block the road.

She said upon being ordered to disperse, the supporters resisted, forcing police to fire tear smoke.

“The crowd then became unruly and begun throwing stones, forcing police to defend themselves by use of rubber bullets,” Mrs Katongo said