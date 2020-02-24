Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale has refused to grant bail to18 accused persons who have appeared in court on offences they alledgely committed after after their communities experienced gassing incidences.

The Magistrate said looking at the security situation currently prevailing in Lusaka and the country, it would not be prudent for him to allow them go home.

The accused appeared before him and pleaded not guilty to charges of rioting and damaging property.

The accused are charged with rioters injuring buildings contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that Clement Lwabila, Saidi Miti, Micheal Bailack, Mark Kapalu, Lovemore Siajitinta, Cephas Mulayi, Rodgers Mwape, Harrison Mwalusaka, Joseph Phir, Peter Kindalo, Martin Ngulube, Alex Phiri, Simon Mumba, Clinton Ngube Shadrick Mulongo, Bruce Mwelwa, Benson Mwansa and Point Mwanza, on February 13, 2020 in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown and being in riotous assembly unlawfully damaged house number 18 M in Kanyama and one motor vehicle namely Toyota Land Cruiser registration ZP 2116B, the property of Zambia Police.

The accused persons appeared before magistrate Mwale and pleaded not guilty.

After the charges were read to them, all said they understood the charges but denied committing the offences.

Magistrate Mwale then entered pleas of not guilty in respect of all accused persons.

Later, all the accused persons applied for bail pending determination of the case by the court.

But magistrate Mwale, denied them bail.

Ruling on the application for bail, magistrate Mwale said he had taken judicial notice of the situation in Lusaka and the country, and formed an opinion that it would not be prudent that the accused are given bail.

He said as much as the accused had a constitutional right to being granted bail, the situation prevailing in Lusaka made it desirable that the accused are kept in custody until further notice.