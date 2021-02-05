18-YEAR-OLD KALUMBILA BOY MURDERED BY UNCLE OVER NSHIMA

Police in Kalumbila District have arrested a 27 year old man for the murder of his 18 year old nephew over nshima.

Lewis Mutemba is alleged to have beaten his nephew after the young boy ate nshima that was left for other family members.

North Western Province Police Joel Njase said the suspect picked a quarrel with the victim whom he later beat up leaving him with injuries.

Mr. Njase stated that the victim was pronounced dead upon arrival at Tundula Health Post where he was rushed.

“The body has since been moved to Solwezi General Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem,” he stated.

He added that the suspect has since been arrested and will appear in court soon.