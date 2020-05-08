1st June 2020, schools reopen

Examination classes in primary and secondary schools to open on June 1. Face masks and hand sanitizers to be provided to all schools – President Edgar Lungu

1 COMMENT

  1. Good move!
    Meanwhile start Auditing Chilufyanya and let him Account for all the Donations! He was Scare-mongering!
    We have to face this Chinese Virus!

