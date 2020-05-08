Home politics PF 1st June, 2020, exam classes to reopen Health & FitnesspoliticsPFUPND 1st June, 2020, exam classes to reopen May 8, 2020 1 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp 1st June 2020, schools reopen Examination classes in primary and secondary schools to open on June 1. Face masks and hand sanitizers to be provided to all schools – President Edgar Lungu RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PF President Lungu Re-opens Restaurants, Gyms, And Casinos PF Zambia has recorded 14 Covid-19 cases out 683 tests -President Edgar Lungu PF WATCH LIVE President Lungu addresses the nation on the COVID – 19 pandemic PF SEER 1: Africa Is Cursed Somehow PF VIDEO: Seer 1 has a message for PF cadres and sympathizers PF ZANASU Call For Re-opening Of Colleges And Universities 1 COMMENT Good move! Meanwhile start Auditing Chilufyanya and let him Account for all the Donations! He was Scare-mongering! We have to face this Chinese Virus! Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
