By Memory Nyambe

Zambia Police has maintained that officers shall not hesitate to use required force in a bid to bring sanity and order in next week’s polls.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Operations, Charity Katanga made the remarks when she addressed 2,865 officers being deployed to police polls in seven provinces.

She has advised the officers to be vigilant and work without fear or favour and deal with anyone causing confusion irrespective of their party affiliations.

Ms. Katanga notes that police will not sit idly by and allow overzealous persons propel anarchy under her watch.

Officers for the other three provinces will be dispatched from the Copperbelt.

The officers will be deployed to all the 12, 152 polling stations in the country.