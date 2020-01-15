2 DIE IN ROAD CARNAGE… as vehicle driven by 16year old loses control, overturns.

Below is a statement from the Zambia Police.

14TH JANUARY, 2020 – Two people died in a Road Traffic Accident which occurred on 13th January, 2020 along Great East road at Hybrid roundabout around 22:20hours.

Involved was Male Juvenile Daniel Tembo jnr aged 16 of Libala who Complained of general body pains and is admitted to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital who was driving a Toyota Allion registration number BAG 3241zm.

The deceased have been identified as Joseph Mwala aged 20 of Lusaka’s Mtendere Compound who sustained head injuries and died at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital and Anold Ngwira aged 21 of Kabwata Estates who sustained internal injuries and died on the spot.

The injured are Kapakala Chooye aged 17 of Kabwata who complained of general body pains and Benjamin Malupande aged 16 of Libala Stage 3 who complained of general body pains.

Both were treated and discharged. The accident occurred when the driver of the motor vehicle being driven from West to Eastern direction failed to negotiate a curve at the round about hence careered off the road and overturned.

Bodies of the deceased are in Levy Mwanawasa Hospital.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER