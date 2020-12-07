2 LUSAKA YOUTHS EMBARK ON POTHOLE MENDING EXERCISE

Stanslous Nkhoma and Thomas have embarked on an exercise to mend dangerous potholes in Lusaka.

Yesterday, the duo was on Thabo Mbeki road where dangerous potholes had developed, posing a serious risk to the motorists.

“We feel being youths, we can contribute greatly to our nation as we supplement government efforts.

We hope stakeholders will come on board to help us, cause we are limited in finances and other equipments and tools,” posted Stanslous on his Facebook page.