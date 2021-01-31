By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Solwezi of North Western Province have arrested two brothers for allegedly defaming President Edgar Lungu.

The two have been identified as Victor Sankisa, 42, and Nicholas Sankisa , 39, both of Kazomba Compound.

North Western Province Commissioner of Police Joel Njase said the two were apprehended at Kazomba Market after they issued defamatory statements against President Lungu.

Mr. Njase said the two suspects are currently in Police custody and will be charged for insulting language and defamation of the President.