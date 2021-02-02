2 UNIVERSITY STUDENTS COMMIT SUICIDE AFTER FAILING EXAMS

Two students of Kapasa Makasa University Campus of the Copperbelt University have committed suicide after failing exams in several attempts.

Below is Gabriel Katongo who wrote his final exams to complete his degree last year.

Unfortunately, he failed in one course which required him to repeat the whole academic year for that particular course. He then decided to take his life on Friday at home.

Below is Victor Simwanza who was supposed to be in his 3rd year this year but unfortunately, he went on part-time after failing in some courses. He equally took his life today in his room at the University campus in Chinsali, according to sources at the University.



Credit: Nkani