2 UPND Members die in Road Traffic Accident In Chembe District.

Two Members of United Party for National Development has died in a fatal road traffic accident in Chembe district of Luapula Province.

The accident happened early this morning when John Mwape 36, of Chembe district was driving Toyota Prado registration number ABZ 6780 with one passenger identified as Jofrey Bwalya 38, a resident of Chibutika village in Chembe, lost control and overturned. Both John Mwape and Jofrey Bwalya died on spot.

The bodies of the deceased have been taken to Mansa General Hospital Mortuary in Mansa district.