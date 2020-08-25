TWO UPND cadres have narrated how they were arrested, tortured and later released for allegedly being behind the Lusaka City Market inferno that occurred in June 2017.

In an interview, Chileshe Mulenga, 38, and Kayata Zhyinga, 44, popularly known as Mwata, have appealed for legal representation so as to sue the state for illegal detention, torture and abduction.

“On July 12, 2017 between 15:00 to 16:00 hours, we were arrested along Livingstone’s Kapondo Street near Shoprite in the main business centre and taken to Zambia Air Force Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula base where we were detained. Later we were blindfolded and airlifted to Lusaka’s City Airport and butt-stroked upon arrival by ZAF officers using AK 47 butts,” explained Zhyinga.

“Our rights should not be abused by those that wield power. We were abducted, tortured and denied our human rights on flimsy allegations, just to suit the ego of those in power. Our only mistake or wrong was that of belonging to the UPND. We are appealing to Human Rights organisations, NGOs and well-wishers to come to our aid so that we can have this matter before court. We need to be heard; we were not given a chance to be heard as the State took away all our basic rights with intent to prosecute us for wrongs we did not commit. We hear others have been compensated so we also want the same to be done to us.”

And Mulenga added that they were later separated and he was sent to Chelstone [police station], while Zhyinga was taken to Lusaka Central Police Station.

He said later when an identification parade was conducted a state witness who was brought in to identify the suspects did not pick on any of them.

Mulenga explained further that despite failure by the state witness to link any one of them to the case, they were still arrested and taken to Lilayi.

He said it was at Lilayi where he discovered that there were in fact 12 detainees from Livingstone.

Mulenga said after a screening process he and Zhyinga were still detained and arrested in the presence of their lawyer Martha Mushipe.

“So, we waited to be taken to court because that was the next action that was needed after being formally arrested. But, surprisingly, at around 21:00 [to] 22:00 hours we were released after spending 45 days in detention and driven back to Livingstone,” explained Mulenga. “We need help… We will not speak for others who were arrested with us including two police officers, a Mr Mwaba and Mr Kunda, but we feel justice must be done. We will not say much until and when the matter is before court, but we need help to get there. We can be contacted through your [The Mast] newspaper.”