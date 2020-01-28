The Zambian Embassy in China says in Wuhan, the epi-centre of the disease, there are approximately 200 Zambian students, most of whom did not make it to return to Zambia for the holidays.

The Embassy Further, adds that all residents of Hubei Province, including the students that did not go for holidays, are not allowed to leave the province until further notice.

“However, if anyone insists to leave Wuhan or other cities in Hubei province, they will be required to be quarantined for 14 days before leaving the province in order to limit the spread of the disease” says Zambian Ambassador to China Mrs. Winnie Natala Chibesakunda.

Mrs. Chibesakunda further adds that guidelines have been issued to Zambian students across China on the safety measures announced by Chinese authorities and advising them to report any suspected case of the virus among the Zambian community.

“The Chinese Government has assured that the outbreak is manageable and therefore there is no need for evacuation of foreigners from China. Further, foreign envoys have been assured of support from provincial governments to their nationals in case of emergencies. In this regard, the authorities have provided hotlines for any emergency that may arise among foreigners in Wuhan and other cities in Hubei province. The Mission has since shared the hotlines with our students along with relevant contacts of Zambian Mission staff. Further, the Mission has been informed by Chinese authorities that opening of schools for the Spring Semester will be postponed until further notice. In this regard, the Zambian students currently at home are encouraged to stay in touch with their universities, the student leadership and the Mission for further,” she said.