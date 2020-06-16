201 STUDENTS CALLED TO THE BAR

THE Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE) Management and Staff wishes to congratulate 201 students who cleared the 2019 December repeaters examinations of the Legal Practitioners Qualifying Examinations (LPQE) Course.

The Students will be presented to the Chief Justice of the Republic of Zambia Her Ladyship Hon. Mrs. Justice Irene Chirwa Mambilima in a four days ceremony from today 16th June 2020 to 19th June 2020 and confer them as Advocates of the High Court of Zambia.

(By: Peter Chikubula – Head Programmes and Planning)