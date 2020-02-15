General Education Minister, Hon. David Mabumba, MP has officially released the 2019 School Certificate Examination Results.

88,065 out of 134,823 who sat for the 2019 Grade 12 Examinations obtain full certificates, representing 65.32%

2019 GRADE 12 PASS PERCENTAGES PER PROVINCE

1. Southern Province = 84%

2. Lusaka Province = 78%%

3. Central Province = 75%

4. Eastern Province 74%

5. Copperbelt Province = 71.4%

6. Northern Province = 65%

7. North-Western Province = 60%

8. Muchinga Province =57%

9. Luapula Province = 50%

10. Western Province = 48%

. Congratulations to all Grade 12s who have passed. And mostly, congratulations Southern Province!!

You can now check for your results using your mobile phone as follows:

1. Open the message pad on your Mobile Phone;

2. Type your correct Examination Number (Leave Space);

3. Type the Examination Year (Leave Space);

4. Type Examination Grade; and;

5. Send to 8383.

Example: 179876543 2019 G12 and send to 8383.

The SMS Service is available on all networks in Zambia.

Examinations Council of Zambia- An Examining Body of Excellence…