GRADE 7, 9 RESULTS TO BE OUT SAYS ECZ.

HON. MINISTER OF GENERAL EDUCATION, MR DAVID MABUMBA -MP has announced and released the 2019 GRADE 7 & 9 RESULTS.

This was done at Mpika Boys Secondary School in Muchinga Province today Tuesday 31st December 2019.

FULL STATEMENT ON THE RELEASE OF THE GRADE 7 AND 9 EXAMINATION RESULTS BY THE MINISTER OF GENERAL EDUCATION MR DAVID MABUMBA MP

2.0 GRADE 7 EXAMINATION RESULTS

2.1 CANDIDATURE

Ladies and Gentlemen,

I will begin with Grade 7 Composite Examination and then proceed to Grade 9 examination results.

● A total of 459,953 candidates entered the 2019 Grade 7 Composite Examination compared to 443,589 in 2018.

● This represents an increase of 3.56 percent over the candidates that entered for the same examination in 2018.

● Of the total entered, 226,010, which represent 49.14 percent, were boys and 233,943, which represent 50.86 percent, were girls.

● The number of boys who entered for the examination increased from 2018 by 2.95 percent while that of girls increased by 4.46 percent.

● Out of the 459,953 who entered for the examination, 398,852 candidates sat the examination, of which 196,099, representing 49.17 percent, were boys while 202,753, which represent 50.83 percent, were girls.

● Furthermore, candidature trend analysis showed that there has been a steady increase in the number of female candidates entering as well as sitting the examination. This increase is attributed to the interventions such as the “Keeping of Girls in School Project” that the Government and other stakeholders have put in place to bring and retain the girl child in school.

Ladies and Gentlemen

● A total of 61,115 candidates were absent from the examination, of which 29,917, representing 13.23 percent, were boys while 31,197, which represent 13.33 percent, were girls.

● The national absenteeism rate was 13.28 percent, representing an increase of 0.83 percent, from 12.45 percent recorded in 2018.

● The number of girls that were absent from the examination in the 2018 and 2019 was higher than that of boys.

● It is however, of great concern that, despite the steady growth in candidature and the various interventions aimed at reducing absenteeism, the battle is far from being won.

● This challenge requires a multi-sectoral approach to curb and as such I wish to implore the Provincial Education Officers and all stakeholders to scale up their efforts in addressing this issue through the sensitization of the learners and members of the public about the importance of education, and the need for learners not to absent themselves from public examinations.

2.2 GRADE 7 PERFORMANCE

Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen,

Let me now discuss the performance of the candidates that sat the examination according to certificate divisions.

● There were a total of 243,905 candidates obtaining Divisions 1, 2 and 3; representing 61.15 percent of the total candidates that sat for the examination.

● A total of 154,947 candidates obtained Division 4, the least grade; representing 38.85 percent.

● There was a marginal decrease in the proportion of candidates who obtained division 1 in 2019 compared to 2018. (18.61 percent in 2018 to 18.52 percent in 2019), while the proportion of candidates obtaining Division 4 in 2019 marginally increased by 0.41 percentage points from 2018.

● Further analysis of results along the lines of gender revealed that boys performed better than girls in all the subjects except English and Business Studies. In 2019 better performance was recorded for girls than boys for the first time.

● This therefore calls for continued concerted efforts by all stakeholders: Ministry Officials, Civil Society, Cooperating Partners, Teacher Unions and parents to double their efforts in championing the education of girls.

2.3 PROGRESSION RATES TO GRADE 8

Ladies and Gentlemen,

● Let me now bring your attention to the progression rate to Grade 8 of the 2019 Grade 7 learners:

● First and foremost, allow me to inform you that the performance in the 2019 Grade 7 examination was analysed using three scenarios in order to show whether the Grade 7 Composite Examination was able to differentiate performance of learners.

● Such analysis would help the Government and the Ministry of General Education to determine appropriate interventions for quality learner achievement at this level of education.

● These scenarios are as follows:

I. Every Grade 7 candidate who sat the examination progresses to Grade 8 in line with education for all policy and due to the increased number of places at grade 8 level;

II. Only those candidates who sat six subjects or more and obtained a score of 300 and above progress to Grade 8; and

III. All those candidates with division four fail the examination and not progress to Grade 8.

● For the first Scenario where no candidates fail but are selected on the basis of the available places, the national progression rate is 100 percent. It is important to underscore the fact that the progression rate is not the same as pass rate. The latter is determined by the number of available school places at Grade 8 level due to the robust school infrastructure which has been development by the Government.

● This progression is at most a reflection of improved access to Grade 8 rather than an expression of better results.

● The second scenario where candidates account for six subjects, a national progression rate of 96.47 percent was obtained. Here learners who are academically weak and did not pass in six subjects should not progress to Grade 8. In this scenario there is control to some extent the quality of learners progressing to Grade 8.

● The third scenario where all candidates with division four are considered to have failed had a national progression rate of 61.15 percent. Of the three scenarios, the third is the one allows only learners with adequate competencies, skills and knowledge to go to Grade 8.

Ladies and gentlemen

● Going forward, the Ministry of General Education will explore the implications of reforming the grading system at Grade seven.

● This will lead to a situation where learners proceeding to Grade eight exhibit learning competences of not only being able to read and write but also of the 21st century skills of creativity, innovation, problem solving and critical thinking.

● Furthermore, the move will eventually improve the pass rate and progression rate for Junior Secondary School leaving examination candidates.

● The Government and the Ministry of General Education will continue to focus on providing adequate and appropriate infrastructure to ensure that all learners have the opportunity to access all levels of education- early childhood, primary, secondary and tertiary.

● This is also in line with the SDGs of achieving equitable, and quality life-long education to which Zambia subscribes.

3 GRADE 9 RESULTS

3.1 CANDIDATURE

Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen

Let me now turn to the 2019 Grade 9 Junior Secondary School Leaving Examination results.

● A total of 277,993 candidates entered for the 2019 Grade 9 Junior Secondary School Leaving Examination compared to 284,523 in 2018. This represents a decrease of 2.35 percent over the candidates that entered for the same examination in 2018.

● Of the total entered, 138,471, which represent 49.81 percent, were boys and 139,522, which represent 50.19 percent, were girls.

● Out of the 277,993 who entered for the examination, 248,046 candidates sat the examination, of which 123,797, representing 49.91 percent, were boys while 124,249, which represent 50.09 percent, were girls.

● This represents a decrease of 7,403 candidates from the 255,449 who sat for the 2018 examination. When compared to the total number of candidates who sat in 2018, there is a 2.90 percent decrease in 2019.

● The decrease can be attributed to, among other factors, the separation of external candidates from internal candidates. For example, this year (2019), a total of 79,690 candidates sat for the Grade 9 external examination.

Ladies and Gentlemen

● A total of 29,947 candidates were absent from the examination, of whom 14,674, which represent 10.60 percent were boys and 15,273, representing 10.95 percent were girls.

● The national absenteeism rate was 10.77 percent, representing an increase of 0.55 percent from 10.22 percent recorded in 2018.

● It is however worth noting that the proportion of girls that were absent from the examinations was higher (10.95 %) than that of boys (10.60 %) as was the case in 2018.

● Muchinga; and Central provinces recorded the largest proportions of absenteeism at 14.49 percent each, while the Copperbelt Province has continued recording lowest proportions at 7.10 percent.

● In absolute terms, the number of candidates who were absent from the examination was 29,947.

● I wish to retaliate that learner absenteeism from public examinations is a big waste in terms of examination materials which are prepared and printed for these candidates at a huge cost to the Government.

● The majority of candidates who absent themselves from public examination are mostly rural and vulnerable children.

● I urge all stakeholders to scale up their efforts in addressing this issue through the sensitization of the learners and members of the public especially parents, about the importance of education, and the need for learners not to absent themselves from public examinations in preference for such seasonal activities like Caterpillar (Finkubala) collection.

3.2 2019 GRADE 9 PERFORMANCE

Ladies and Gentlemen,

● A total of 114,442 (46.14%) candidates obtained Certificates representing a marginal improvement in 2019 by 0.49 percentage points from 45.65 percent in 2018.

● However, the National failure rate has increased in 2019 from 5.63 percent in 2018 to 10.79 percent.

● Further analysis of the results showed the following:

● In absolute figures, more boys (58,112 or 46.94 percent) obtained Certificates than girls (56,328 or 45.33 %).

● More girls 55,337, representing 44.54 percent obtained Statements than boys whose absolute number was 51,504, representing 41.60 percent.

● More boys (14,181 or 11.46 %) failed the examination than girls (12,584 or 10.13%).

● The highest performance was recorded in Art and Design with a pass rate of 96.43 percent followed by Design and Technology at 96.23 percent.

● The Lowest performance was recorded in Mathematics with failure rate of 56.87 percent, Agricultural Science (52.64%); English (48.84%) and Social Studies (48.53%).

● The performance of girls and boys did not differ very much in Vocational pathway and Social Sciences and Business Studies subjects.

● The difference was noticeable in Literature and Languages subjects and Natural Sciences. Girls performed better in Language subjects while boys did better in the Natural Science subjects.

3.3 2019 PROGRESSION RATES TO GRADE 10

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Let me now bring your attention to the progression rate to Grade 10 of the 2019 Grade 9 learners:

● A total of 114,440 candidates who obtained full certificates have been selected to Grade 10.

● Of those that obtained certificates, 58,112 representing 46.94 percent, are boys and 56,328 represent 45.33 percent, are girls.

● The national progression rate to Grade 10 is 46.14 percent from 45.65 percent in 2018.

4.0 Grade 9 External Candidates

Ladies and Gentlemen,

● Government policy is that “no child should be left behind” and also to provide equal opportunity for all.

● In line with this Government policy, I wish to inform the nation that beginning 2020, all Grade 9 External Candidates will write their examination in November together with the internal candidates.

● All those of school going age who have registered and will register for the 2020 Grade 9 External Examination shall repeat at any school in Grade 9 and attend lessons like the internal candidates;

● The 2020 Grade 9 External Candidates shall pay the reduced examination fees of K15 per subject and K 25 entry fee.

5.0 Conclusion

Ladies and Gentlemen,

● I hereby now officially release the Grade 7 and Grade 9 Junior Secondary School Leaving Examination results.

● Members of the public can access results through Short Message Service (SMS) Results Release System (SRRS) offered by the Examinations Council of Zambia. The facility is available on all mobile networks.

● Furthermore and in line with the Smart Zambia initiative, the ECZ shall not print any Statement of Results. Schools or individual candidates will be able to download the Statement of Result free of charge.

● Parents and Guardians of the candidates should note that the 2020 Grade 8 and Grade 10 learners will report to their respective schools on 13th January, 2020.

● For the people of Southern Province and some parts of Western Province, the New Year’s Gift is the New Examinations Council Service Centre which was opened on Monday, 23rd December in Livingstone.

● By 2021 All the Provinces will have Service Centres for verification of results. Further an Online verification of Results will be launched next year so that results could be verified anywhere in the country with connectivity.

● A grace period of ten (10) working days have been given to the learners to report to the schools they have been selected to up to 24th January, 2020. The learners, who will not report after the end of the grace period, will forfeit their places.

I Thank You All and May the Almighty God Continue to Bless Our Efforts.

You can check for the 2019 Grade 7,9 results using your Mobile Phone through the following procedure;

Open the message pad on your Mobile Phone

Type the Full 10 Examination Number (Leave Space)

Type Examination Year (Leave Space)

Type Examination Grade and then

Send to 8383

For EXAMPLE:

181013476895 2019 G9 and send to 8383