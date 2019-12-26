Statement by Dr Vernon J Mwaanga-GOEZ

We are just about to bid farewell to 2019 and welcome the new year of 2020 in rather gloomy circumstances . The year 2019 has been very disappointing and frustrating in many respects nationally and globally , because there have been so many retrogressive things which have negatively impacted lives of our overburdened citizens. These include the following:

The negative GDP economic growth,

The high food prices which show no signs of retreating anytime soon,

The inability to come up with Constitutional Amendments– and not bill 10-which genuinely represent the free will of the people of Zambia, due to lack of a genuinely transparent consultative process with stakeholders,

The inability of the government to declare hunger an emergency due to drought caused by poor rainfall, not just in Zambia, but in the SADC region as a whole. Countries which have declared hunger emergencies are receiving international support to mitigate hunger.

Excessive Load-shedding, which has caused serious havoc to small, medium and large enterprises in the whole country,

Total absence of any meaningful dialogue among our political leaders, to seriously discuss issues like falling standards of education in our country, the economy, political violence involving sponsored unruly party cadres, particularly during general elections and by-elections, which prevents citizens from exercising their democratic right to freely vote for representatives of their choice because consequently it lowers voter turnout,

Shrinking space for opposition political parties and civil society organisations to freely carry out their legitimate activities, like holding card renewals, public meetings, demonstrations, all of which are Constitutionally permitted.

Misinterpretations of the Public Order Act as amended in 1996, after the Supreme Court of Zambia, ruled some of its provisions archaic and inconsistent with specific provisions of the Constitution of Zambia and the Bill of Rights, which give citizens the freedom to make political choices as well as to assemble. Parliament removed the need for permits to be applied for from the Zambia Police Service and stipulated that the police should merely be “notified”. The new law outlines specific and unambiguous procedures to be followed by both those notifying the police and the police themselves. I have heard senior officers, times without number, use the word permit in 2019. Where are Zambia police getting the word “permit” from because the Supreme Court of Zambia removed it from the Public Order Act in 1996.

Rising levels of political intolerance, particularly between and among political parties, which in turn pollutes the political environment in our country.

Breakdown of the rule of law and disregard of court judgments, as can be seen by the stubborn refusal of government Ministers, who overstayed in office after Parliament was dissolved in 2016.

The Constitution of Zambia clearly states that Ministers shall be appointed from among Members of Parliament. It there goes without saying that when Parliament is dissolved, there can’t be Ministers. This has been the case for many years. The fact that no sanctions have been taken against them for failing to obey a decision of the Constitutional Court, whose judgment is not supposed to be appealed, only goes to show that we have two sets of laws in our country-one law for leaders and another for ordinary citizens, contrary to the Constitution, which clearly stipulates that no one is above the law.

Women in Zambia and the world over are not winning the battle for equal pay for equal work and equal empowerment. The international report issued only a few days ago on the status of women, does not offer women and their male supporters of gender equality, any comfort whatsoever. The report reveals that it will take another 100 years before women can be treated as equal to men in National Parliaments, Cabinets, Courts law, Newsrooms, classrooms, professional organisations, boardrooms, executive positions, equal pay with men. It is a disgrace to society, that women are still being discriminated against in this day and age and not receiving the respect and equal empowerment and recognition they richly deserve. Women are not asking to be given favours or to be empowered more than men. They just want to be treated like men at the workplace and in terms of opportunities no more, no less. Surely, is that not the right thing to do?

Deforestation is expanding deserts at an alarming rate as scientists produce impirical evidence that our climate is heating up considerably. Carbon emissions from wild fires, charcoal, factories, mines, motor vehicles and even aeroplanes are affecting the air we breathe causing all kinds of chest infections and allergies,

Racism has come to the fore once again. Black and other people of colour are bearing the blunt of racial discrimination in sport and in just ordinary life. Black and people of colour are being discriminated against and sold as slaves for pittance yet again in 2019. Ancient people like William Wilberforce and William Pitt, Abraham Lincoln, who were among the pioneers who ended worldwide slavery, must now be turning in their graves.

The number keeps growing of journalists being harassed, arrested, tortured or killed for reporting the truth and investigating corrupt politicians and leaders-and they are many.

conflicts in the world are not diminishing as can be seen in DRC, Somalia, Mali, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon etc.

Many of our citizens are afraid even to voice their genuine grievances for fear of retribution,

Many employees of government-supported institutions live public universities go without pay for a few months,

Freedom fighters have been totally forgotten. Many of the few remaining freedom fighters, die as forgotten destitutes. Many suggestions have been presented to government as to how to assist those who made our independence possible through the enormous personal sacrifices they made. All of these have fallen on deaf ears. Our neighbours who went through similar experiences, have found imaginative ways of looking after their freedom fighters.

What is wrong with our world and what is particularly wrong with us Zambians? Why have we become so inhuman and intolerant towards one another? Where has the spirit of love, respect and reconciliation retreated to? Where has the motto of “one Zambia, one nation” gone to? Why don’t we learn from the Kenyan spirit of genuine political reconciliation, accommodation and brotherhood? I know that power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. I have spent nearly six decades of my life in public service and i know that political arrogance does not pay, because power is never permanent. Those currently in power, should treat their opponents as they would want to be treated when they are out of power. They should never forget the lessons of history that what goes round, comes round. History has a cruel way of repeating itself. I hope that as we prepare for the new year of 2020, our political leaders will in all honesty, embrace each other and treat each other as brothers and sisters and stop treating each other as enemies.

Hate speeches and hate politics should become a thing of the past in 2020. All those who write and make hate speeches must be arrested and severely punished. They degrade our society and dehumanise us as a people. During the days of MMD, President Chiluba declared that our country was a Christian nation tolerant of other religions and this subsequently found itself in the Constitution of Zambia. There is nothing Christian about the way our political leaders and their supporters treat each other. Hatred and violence have become the order of the day. The current crop of leaders have rendered this declaration meaningless. This will require political leadership and maturity, which iam afraid have been totally absent. President Lungu as head of state has special responsibilities to take the lead as the person in power for now at least, as used be the case under the leadership of Presidents Kenneth Kaunda, Frederick Chiluba, Levy Mwanawasa and Rupiah Banda. Zambians want to see their leaders talk to each, eat, drink tea together and treat each other with genuine respect. They want to see their leaders come up with solutions to their many problems and pave the way for a better future for all Zambians and not just a selected few. Zambia is for all Zambians and not just a few.

History will judge and should judge our current leaders harshly if they don’t put our country first and not themselves and their narrow selfserving interests. In 2020 and beyond, i will speak and write less and less about national and international affairs, to allow for a generational change of younger political analysts and commentators.